Many inside the Coliseum feared the worst Saturday night when sophomore safety Talanoa Hufanga came off the field with his right arm hanging at his side in obvious pain.

Hufanga, of course, had broken his collarbone on that side twice -- last season and again in the spring -- but Trojans coach Clay Helton said it was quickly identified that the standout playmaker was not in jeopardy of another repeat of that injury.

This time Hufanga sustained a dislocated shoulder, and there is no timetable for his return at this point.

"When we went in there to do the collarbone and it didn't take the first time just from the natural healing process, we steel-plated it. And when you do that, it's taken care of, it's not going anywhere," Helton said. "It was an automatic, you could tell as soon as he went down, 'Hey, it popped out coach.' And they got it back in on the field. So that's a good thing, but the force to drive a shoulder out it takes time to get it healed. So once he's got strength back, once he feels confident in it then we'll proceed further."

