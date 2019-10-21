Talanoa Hufanga's latest shoulder injury different than prior setbacks
Many inside the Coliseum feared the worst Saturday night when sophomore safety Talanoa Hufanga came off the field with his right arm hanging at his side in obvious pain.
Hufanga, of course, had broken his collarbone on that side twice -- last season and again in the spring -- but Trojans coach Clay Helton said it was quickly identified that the standout playmaker was not in jeopardy of another repeat of that injury.
This time Hufanga sustained a dislocated shoulder, and there is no timetable for his return at this point.
"When we went in there to do the collarbone and it didn't take the first time just from the natural healing process, we steel-plated it. And when you do that, it's taken care of, it's not going anywhere," Helton said. "It was an automatic, you could tell as soon as he went down, 'Hey, it popped out coach.' And they got it back in on the field. So that's a good thing, but the force to drive a shoulder out it takes time to get it healed. So once he's got strength back, once he feels confident in it then we'll proceed further."
Hufanga was injured at the end of the first quarter when he lowered his shoulder against Arizona running back J.J. Taylor as he was being brought down from behind by linebacker Kana'i Mauga.
Even though it's not the same injury, it raises a concern nonetheless for the aggressive and physical safety, who ranks second on the Trojans with 51 tackles this season. His style of play has already taken a significant toll on his body early in his USC career. Helton was asked how concerned he is about Hufanga holding up long-term.
"We've had a couple DBs with loose shoulders and we've had to do a surgery like Isaiah Pola-Mao that kind of locks the bone in place," he said. "We'll investigate that in the future ... What they've done for Isaiah Pola-Mao and the way he's playing with two shoulder surgeries off of it has been very impressive."
Pola-Mao has not missed any time this season after being previously plagued by shoulder injuries. Also, cornerback Olaijah Griffin had dual shoulder surgeries coming off last season.
As for Hufanga, there is no clear timetable for when he might be cleared to return. He had his arm in a sling Monday.
Redshirt freshman Chase Williams, who has served as a utility defensive back for the Trojans, is expected to fill his void.