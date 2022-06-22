TE/H-back Kade Eldridge commits to USC, continues Trojans' momentum

Eldridge, listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, visited USC two weekends ago and was down to the Trojans and Oregon while working toward his decision.

USC added another piece to its offensive recruiting puzzle Wednesday as three-star tight end/H-back Kade Eldridge , out of Bellingham, Wash., announced his Trojans commitment.

"The amount of time spent with Coach Riley stood out to me the most. [We talked about] how he wants to use me and my skill sets on the field," Eldridge told TrojanSports.com after his visit. "I feel like they will use me a lot if I decided to go there. Coach Riley likes to use his TEs a lot and knows how to use them to expose their best talents. ...

"I learned about how important and versatile that [H-back] role is and has to be in their offense."

It has been an integral role in Riley's offenses, serving as a frequent lead blocker in the run game while also allowing him to design creative ways to spring that player out for passing targets.

USC is now up to 11 commitments in this 2023 recruiting class, including two so far this week along with three-star offensive tackle Amos Talalele.

The Trojans have achieved most of their offensive skill position needs in this class with five-star QB Malachi Nelson, five-star WR Zachariah Branch and four-star WR Makai Lemon, four-star RBs Quinten Joyner and A'Marion Peterson, while the Trojans also hosted four-star TEs Duce Robinson and Walker Lyons and four-star WR Jalen Hale on campus last weekend.

USC ranks No. 9 in the Rivals recruiting rankings now.