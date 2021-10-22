TE Malcolm Epps could be in line for a larger role in USC's offense
It was in the final minute of a lopsided loss, obscured by the sting of another rough showing in the Coliseum. Most fans had long since left the stadium or turned off the television at home.But nea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news