TrojanSports - Tennessee OT transfer Wanya Morris includes USC in his top 3 list

Tennessee OT transfer Wanya Morris includes USC in his top 3 list
USC has a pressing need for an experienced offensive tackle to fill the void left by NFL-bound standout Alijah Vera-Tucker.
Wanya Morris, the No. 5-ranked OT and No. 41 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, is looking for a new college after spending the last two seasons at Tennessee before putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
And on Friday, Morris narrowed his list of potential destinations to three schools -- Texas A&M, Oklahoma and USC.
Top 3...respect my decision 🤍🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3Ry0vbkVlQ— •K I N G👑 (@wanyamorris64) January 16, 2021
Morris was a starter at left tackle for the Volunteers this season, playing 398 out of 685 offensive snaps, according to PFF. Their data had him down for allowing 11 pressures, including 2 sacks, while receiving an overall grade of 65.0, which is fairly middle of the road on their scale.