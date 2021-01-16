TrojanSports - Tennessee OT transfer Wanya Morris includes USC in his top 3 list

USC has a pressing need for an experienced offensive tackle to fill the void left by NFL-bound standout Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Wanya Morris, the No. 5-ranked OT and No. 41 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, is looking for a new college after spending the last two seasons at Tennessee before putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

And on Friday, Morris narrowed his list of potential destinations to three schools -- Texas A&M, Oklahoma and USC.