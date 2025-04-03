Texas DT Jake Johnson reflects on multi-day visit to USC

Jake Johnson announced his visit to USC back in February, and last week the high three-star defensive tackle recruit from Prosper, Texas finally made it out to Los Angeles for that anticipated unofficial visit with the Trojans.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect spent a few days in the area giving him plenty of opportunities to build on his connection with the staff while also getting to see the Trojans work on the field as spring practice is now underway.

USC offered Johnson in late January during a trip to Prosper High School for Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson. The 2026 recruit has continued to see high levels of interest come in from around the country, but getting to LA to build a stronger connection with the coaches at USC was a big step in the overall process.