THE SITUATION

Courtland Ford has been on a hunt ever since reopening his recruitment over the summer. One trip out West to USC and the focus and high expectations provided the much-needed clarity he was searching for. The three-star offensive tackle committed to the Trojans on Monday in the aftermath of a weekend official visit to Los Angeles. Ford was a one-time LSU commitment that selected the Tigers last fall over a host of elite programs, namely Alabama, Georgia, TCU and Baylor. The Cedar Hill (Texas) standout backed off that pledge over the summer and began focusing in on local schools, as well as Purdue and USC. Ford took official visits to both schools, but made up his mind after spending quality time with a bevy of USC coaches over the weekend. In his own words, Ford felt the bar was higher at USC than any other program he was considering -- and he felt confident that his future in Los Angeles under Clay Helton had a chance to be the brightest.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

"They kept it real and they showed me that no matter, no matter who, they see me as having big things ahead of me. They didn't lie about that. They told the truth. It's like a family over there. What I experienced over there -- it was like my high school -- and I met so many people over there that I felt so comfortable I didn't want to leave to come home." "When I walked in (for my official visit), right when I walked in, it was like a big family reunion. All the coaches -- even some I didn't know -- they were loving on me. It was special because I never had that many coaches showing that they cared about a player. At USC, the players come first no matter what. Even with all the pressure Coach (Clay) Helton was dealing with about getting fired, the players still came first." "They view me as a talented, very advanced player with technique. They can't wait to get me in the strength program and they said I haven't even reached my pique. They are telling me how built I am now without having touched a strength coach, and when I do that, it's on." "USC separated from the pack. They were always in my top group, but when I spent time with the players, saw the warm climate down there, I have two aunts down there, so I figured why not ... We can get there and make it home." "The expectations are high there. There is no slacking. None of that. USC -- that's where the standards are high. They have always been held to a high standard and it wouldn't be USC if it wasn't held to a high standard."

RIVALS REACTION