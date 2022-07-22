The 22 Most Important Trojans for 2022: No. 19 five-star APB Raleek Brown
**Over the next two weeks, leading up to the start of fall camp, TrojanSports.com will be counting down the 22-ish most important Trojans for 2022.**
I don't know exactly what role five-star freshman Raleek Brown will have in USC's talent-rich offense this season. I couldn't even guess at a stat projection for the all-purpose back, who is expected to start out working in the slot.
What I do know is that the two most dynamic and uncoverable high school football players I've ever watched in person have been Brown and 2023 USC five-star wide receiver commit Zachariah Branch.
(Just imagine what is going to be possible in the coming years with both of those guys in the same offense ... Goodness.)
Interestingly, Mater Dei HS didn't really use the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Brown much as a receiver -- probably because the loaded Monarchs simply didn't need to do so. He caught just 12 passes for 107 yards over 11 games last fall (and rushed for 1,123 yards and 15 TDs on 7.9 yards per carry.)
But anyone who saw Brown compete against his top peers on the elite HS football camp circuit -- at The Opening out here in California last summer or the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, in January -- knows just how potent he can be as a receiving threat.
I remember at one camp watching him work through running back drills while his attention drifted toward the WRs and DBs doing one-on-ones on the other side of the field. He wandered off in that direction, got himself to the front of the line, and proceeded to torch the defensive backs who couldn't stay with his blazing speed.
That was every camp, every rep.
USC is absolutely loaded in the way of pass-catchers. There's reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison, the high-profile transfer from Pitt. And former five-star Mario Williams, who came with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams from Oklahoma. There's Gary Bryant Jr., a former top-50 national prospect who started to break out last season, and intriguing transfer additions Brenden Rice and Terrell Bynum. There's Kyron Hudson, a former top-200 national prospect who started to emerge late in the spring, and top-100 freshman CJ Williams, who is as technically sound and advanced as any college football newcomer. And Tahj Washington, Kyle Ford (another former top-100 national prospect), Michael Jackson III, John Jackson III, the tight ends, prolific three-down back Travis Dye, etc.
So, no, I don't know exactly how Brown -- the No. 25-ranked national recruit in this incoming freshman class -- fits into the Trojans' plans this year.
I just know that he immediately becomes one of the most unique talents in college football, and that seems like the kind of guy a renowned offensive coach and play-caller would want to find a way to utilize.
Call it a hunch.
