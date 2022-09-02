The 22 Most Important Trojans for 2022: See the list, full stories on each
We started this list prior to the start of fall camp and finish it on the eve of the season opener with QB Caleb Williams at No. 1.
For the most part, our initial rankings have stood up through the developments of fall camp and the depth chart release this week.
Veteran DL Nick Figueroa made our list but not the first-team on the depth chart released this week. The still-pending decision at left tackle will determine if we have the offensive linemen in the right order. We made late sub before camp to replace Brenden Rice with Terrell Bynum in our spotlight on potential No. 3 WRs and wish we could have that back now after seeing the depth chart.
Could we have retroactively made changes? Sure, but with the bottom half of the list already unveiled prior to camp, we'll stay authentic with it. (And next year we'll either do it all before camp, or all after camp, but it was a fun project regardless.)
For the most part, we feel good about how the ranking ended up as the Trojans kick off the season Saturday.
Of course, the very nature of such a ranking is that it's subject to disagreement and debate. There is no right answer. But we make our case for each selection with thorough stories/columns on each player.
Start with the feature on Williams, the star sophomore QB, along with free access to the full top 5
No. 1 -- QB Caleb Williams
No. 2 -- DE Tuli Tuipulotu
USC's Mr. Reliable Tuli Tuipulotu not only best player on Trojans defense but standard-setter for teammates
No. 3 -- LB Shane Lee
No. 4 -- LG Andrew Vorhees
No. 5 -- WR Jordan Addison
No. 6 -- WR Mario Williams
No. 7 -- S Calen Bullock
No. 8 -- LB Eric Gentry
No. 9 -- RB Travis Dye
No. 10 -- CB Mekhi Blackmon
No. 11 -- RUSH Romello Height
No. 12 -- OT Bobby Haskins
No. 13. -- OTs Courtland Ford and Jonah Monheim
No. 14 -- DL Nick Figueroa
No. 15 -- OL Brett Neilon and Justin Dedich
Veteran interior OL tandem bolster O-line with heightened expectations
(*Written before fall camp)
No. 16 -- NT Brandon Pili
At his best, Brandon Pili could be missing piece up front for Trojans' defense
(*Written before fall camp)
No. 17 -- RB Austin Jones
RB Austin Jones an underrated addition to Trojans' loaded offense
(*Written before fall camp)
No. 18 -- RUSH Korey Foreman and CB Domani Jackson
Trojans hoping five-star talents Korey Foreman and Domani Jackson can start to emerge at key spots
(*Written before fall camp)
No. 19 -- APB Raleek Brown
Five-star freshman Raleek Brown too good to be kept off field in debut season
(*Written before fall camp)
No. 20 -- QB Miller Moss
Whether he plays meaningful snaps or not in 2022, Miller Moss providing vital security for Trojans at QB
(*Written before fall camp)
No. 21 -- WRs Gary Bryant Jr. and Terrell Bynum
Battle for third-receiver role among most compelling storylines for Trojans
(*Written before fall camp)
No. 22 -- DB Max Williams
Resilient Max Williams finally ready to showcase himself in 2022
(*Written before fall camp)