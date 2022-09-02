We started this list prior to the start of fall camp and finish it on the eve of the season opener with QB Caleb Williams at No. 1.

For the most part, our initial rankings have stood up through the developments of fall camp and the depth chart release this week.

Veteran DL Nick Figueroa made our list but not the first-team on the depth chart released this week. The still-pending decision at left tackle will determine if we have the offensive linemen in the right order. We made late sub before camp to replace Brenden Rice with Terrell Bynum in our spotlight on potential No. 3 WRs and wish we could have that back now after seeing the depth chart.

Could we have retroactively made changes? Sure, but with the bottom half of the list already unveiled prior to camp, we'll stay authentic with it. (And next year we'll either do it all before camp, or all after camp, but it was a fun project regardless.)

For the most part, we feel good about how the ranking ended up as the Trojans kick off the season Saturday.

Of course, the very nature of such a ranking is that it's subject to disagreement and debate. There is no right answer. But we make our case for each selection with thorough stories/columns on each player.

Start with the feature on Williams, the star sophomore QB, along with free access to the full top 5