TrojanSports - The 5 USC signees most likely to outperform their recruiting rankings

For many, the Rivals recruiting rankings shape all perspective leading up to and after National Signing Day.

But in every class, there will be some prospects who outperform their recruiting profile and some who don't live up to the hype. Having more of the former and less of the latter is what drives successful programs.

USC is seeing it first-hand this season with 3-star defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu becoming an immediate fixture in the rotation up front and so far tying his older brother Marlon for second on the team with 2 sacks.

With that said, we take a look at the five early signees who we think are most likely to outperform their respective Rivals rankings.