USC quarterback JT Daniels had organized the wide receivers for offseason throwing sessions plenty of times, as all QBs do, but senior wideout Michael Pittman said it was different this week when Daniels reached out to his offensive playmakers. "Actually, he just called a meeting at 2 o'clock [Wednesday]," Pittman shared after practice Tuesday. "We're all going to go meet at 2 so that's kind of cool that he stepped up and kind of brought that [together]. … He identified a time and made it work and now we're all going to go up there at 2 and watch film together." Pittman reiterated the aforementioned offseason get-togethers on the field, but it was also clear that Daniels arranging the extra film session in the middle of spring practice left an impression on the veteran. "That's like the real time he's really grabbed everybody and said, 'Hey guys, this is what we're going to do,'" Pittman said. That brings to mind a comment Daniels made after the Trojans' first practice of the spring. Asked what area he hoped to show the most improvement in heading into his sophomore campaign, he thought for a second and answered, "Leadership, being more vocal." It could have been dismissed as a cliché, familiar refrain countless players make at this time of year about being more experienced and older -- if not for the way Daniels framed it. "I'm going into my second year, I think I have the role to step up more," he said, intimating that he didn't necessarily feel that was as a true freshman. A week later, a reporter circled back to that comment and asked Daniels if that was tougher to pull off as a rookie starter in a rather veteran offense. "Coming in, yeah, I was really focused on being just a shut-up-and-work guy, just get in, do my thing," he said. "I think toward the end of the year when I started really developing chemistry and a good bond with everybody, I think I was able to step up a little more and more as time went on. But not as much as I'd like to." Sophomore receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, of course, has known Daniels as long as any of his Trojans teammates as they turned themselves into top recruits together while starring at Mater Dei High School. He also notices that new dimension in his QB that Pittman sees, like with the Wednesday film session. "Last year he was just trying to get a feel of college and do everything right," St. Brown said. "I think now since he's been here for a year almost he's starting to feel more comfortable doing those type of things." Again, those leadership anecdotes have their value, but ultimately what matters is how Daniels runs the offense on the field, if he is to retain the starting job heading into the fall.



'It just plays to his strengths'

To that end, the most telling observation Pittman made had to do not with Daniels' newfound comfort as a leader of the offense but with his effectiveness leading within it. New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's version of the Air Raid has emphasized quick decisions and getting the ball to the Trojans' playmakers in space, where they can create yards after the catch. "It kind of plays to his strengths. He's always been like the guy that's going to pick apart a defense, and it just kind of suits his strengths because he's more of a passer, he's like more of a pocket guy, versus Matt [Fink] and Jack [Sears] who are kind of mobile, sprint-out guys," Pittman said. "All of them have different strengths, but I feel like JT feels comfortable because this is more like what he's used to -- sitting back there, getting it out quick, picking apart a defense. It just plays to his strengths, I guess." So far, Daniels indeed looks to be ahead of his challengers in his command of the offense, and it's not hard to envision him taking a major step forward in this new scheme after an erratic first season in which he completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while starting all but one game. Normally, switching a quarterback to a new system after he just spent the previous year trying to progress and find comfort in the old offense would be an added challenge. But that's not the way Harrell runs things. Simple has been the go-to description of this new offense, and it's becoming abundantly clear that's indeed a fair characterization. Harrell noted that the entire offensive install was completed in the first week of spring practice, over those initial three sessions, and that each subsequent week just repeats that process to build familiarity with his very streamlined playbook. "When he says we're going to run the same stuff over and over and over again, he's going to run the stuff over and over and over again," Daniels said. "There was a period where we ran the same play five times in a row and we completed the same route five times in a row." Harrell has stated from his introductory press conference that he wants his guys playing fast and not overthinking. He wants to out-execute the defense -- not out-scheme it. He joked earlier in the spring that offensive line coach Tim Drevno was surprised to learn he only had four run plays to teach to his linemen. And so every Tuesday this spring when the offensive players and coaches are made available to reporters, it's another opportunity to glean more context to this basic offensive approach. For instance, this week a new catchphrase emerged with "find the grass" -- which is Harrell's way of telling his receivers to just get open however they can. That freedom given to the receivers adds a level of nuance to which the QBs have to adjust, and it's those facets of the scheme -- reading and reacting in unison, being on the same page on blitz adjustments, etc. -- that have become the paramount emphasis beyond the initial basic install. "You have the basics. You have the plays, everything is installed like that. But you've got to make sure you know every single hot [read] and every single play," Daniels said. "You've just got to be able to run it over and over and over and over again at a really high level."



So what about the deep shots?