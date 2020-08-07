 TrojanSports - The five best safety groups in college football
The five best safety groups in college football

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

Fingers are crossed for a football season with the pandemic, but we will continue to have hope and preview the season. Last week, I started a series ranking the best teams in college football by position. I finish today with the safeties.

*****

1. OREGON 

Jevon Holland (8)
Jevon Holland (8) (AP Images)

Along with an impressive group of cornerbacks, the Ducks are also loaded at safety with Jevon Holland, Brady Breeze, Verone McKinley and Nick Pickett providing plenty of depth and talent.

*****

2. TCU 

Trevon Moehrig
Trevon Moehrig (AP Images)

Trevon Moehrig is a preseason All-American who is considered the top safety in the country by many, while Ar’Darius Washington is a playmaker who further solidifies a potent secondary.

*****

3. LSU 

JaCoby Stevens
JaCoby Stevens (AP Images)

JaCoby Stevens arrived in Baton Rouge with plenty of potential, and last season he began to reach that with 85 tackles and three interceptions. Todd Harris will be looking for a big season after missing the majority of 2019 with an injury.

*****

4. FLORIDA STATE 

Hamsah Nasirildeen
Hamsah Nasirildeen (AP Images)

Hamsah Nasirildeen had the breakout season in 2019 that many were waiting for, while Cyrus Fagan and Carlos Becker give the Seminoles plenty of experience at the position.

*****

5. USC 

Talanoa Hufanga
Talanoa Hufanga (AP Images)

Talanoa Hufanga has All-American abilities if he can overcome his injury history, while Isaiah Pola-Mao gives the Trojans two returning starters at the position who can take a game over.

*****

OTHER SAFETIES OF NOTE 

Oklahoma State has one of the more talented duos in the country with Kolby Harvell-Peel and Trey Sterling. … Richard LeCounte returns to Georgia with plenty of experience. … Andre Cisco of Syracuse has been one of the more productive safeties in the country over the last two seasons. … Paris Ford of Pittsburgh and Joey Blount of Virginia are two of the top defensive players in the ACC. … Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame is coming off an impressive true freshman season.

