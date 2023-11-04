USC wide receiver Brenden Rice was asked about the potential for the fourth quarter rally at Cal to serve as a springboard for this team and whether it felt like it had any broader impact after the two straight losses that preceded it.

"I wouldn't say such," Rice responded. "Some people can go ahead and get complacent after a Cal win, but we really have to go out there and prove ourselves Saturday. There's a lot to go ahead and fix and correct and we will come ready and prepared. I'm 100 percent sure that [Alex] Grinch and [Lincoln] Riley will have us ready to attack that day."

That confidence for the Trojans' 111th-ranked defense to hold its own against unbeaten Washington's 5th-ranked offense doesn't seem to extend to the fan base, of course.

Even in victory last week, the frustrations and consternation for defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and his unit only mounted further as USC gave up 527 yards and 49 points to a Cal team on its third quarterback of the season -- despite forcing four turnovers, which makes those stat totals all the more glaring.

From the outside, that is. Internally, it has indeed become a rallying point.

While Rice didn't want to give off the impression that USC is overconfident after grinding out that 50-49 win over a middling Golden Bears team, head coach Lincoln Riley, Grinch and players have been pointing to the fourth quarter of that win -- as the Trojans battled back from a 43-29 deficit while the defense forced a punt, fumble and turnover on downs in succession when it needed it most -- as a sign of ... something.

"I mean, we all fought to the last minute, so it was all positive," cornerback Domani Jackson said. "... We just counted on each other and fought to win."

"There’s no reason to fight like that. There’s absolutely – there’s nothing going on, there’s nothing from a momentum standpoint, season-wise you’re coming off two straight losses, the heat is on, man," Grinch said. "And for them to fight the way they did, I’m telling you right now, it may be a little thing to the world, but to these kids, I’ve got to give them credit. You can make every excuse as to why they wouldn’t, but if you’ve got fight, you’ve got a chance."

Said running back MarShawn Lloyd: "The way we played in the end was really good. We played as a whole team -- offense helping the defense, defense helping the offense. It showed what we can do if we can just keep that going throughout the whole game. It showed that we want it, we want to win, we're going to do whatever it takes. It just shows our will to win."

And from Riley: "The bottom line is the team's fighting like crazy. We've got to play a little better and we expect to."

Having the fight is one thing -- making it through all 12 rounds still standing is another.

All the buildup comes to a head Saturday in the Coliseum as the No. 20/24-ranked Trojans (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) host No. 5 Washington (8-0, 5-0) with everything at stake.

Either USC is ready now to play like the team it was expected to be this fall when it was ranked in the top 10 and viewed as College Football Playoff contender, or the season becomes something entirely different -- a referendum on where the program is lacking with further magnification on the need to make major changes.

While it's already gotten to that point for many, the reality is that USC does control its path to the Pac-12 championship game still ... and who knows what the conversation would be nationally at that point.

But it all comes down to this ... and then next week against No. 6 Oregon if the Trojans get past the Huskies.

There is no more runway for this team to takeoff.

"There's a whole bunch of narratives out there. You really can't feed into the narrative because at the end of the day we've got two teams going at each other, we're preparing and we're ready to go out and attack the day," Rice said.

With that said, here are the five most compelling storylines for Saturday as the Trojans and Huskies kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT in the Coliseum (on ABC) ...