The Gorney Awards: Under Armour All-America Game

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The Under Armour All-America Game has wrapped up so it’s time for the Gorney Awards. Here is a look back at the week as we hand out some hardware:

LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE

Evan Stewart

This award goes to the most dynamic and exciting player during the week and that was Texas A&M signee Evan Stewart. The five-star receiver is fast, dynamic, can literally run by almost anybody and when he can get off the jam and into his route he has game-breaking ability. Stewart is a track standout as well and it shows because he can stretch the field and make everything really tough on cornerbacks.

THE GAMER

Luther Burden

This award goes to the player who made a huge impact in the game and it goes to Missouri five-star wide receiver signee Luther Burden. The first play of the game was a simple out route by Burden, who then shed one tackler, ran by two other defenders and went 65 yards for the game’s first touchdown. The five-star had a solid week of practice if not spectacular but then in the game Burden showed why he’s the No. 1 receiver in the 2022 class.

MIGHTY MITE

This goes to the smallest guy who made the biggest impact and played bigger than his size and that’s Alabama signee Aaron Anderson. Listed at just 5-foot-8 and 187 pounds, Anderson is undersized but still physical and strong and comparisons to Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle are not that much of a stretch. The former LSU commit who flipped to the Crimson Tide plays with toughness, he’s physical and an incredibly fast and agile route runner who can beat most defensive backs deep.

BULL MARKET

Antonio Williams

Antonio Williams was injured during his sophomore year so recruiting didn’t even start until he was a junior. Major offers didn’t flood in immediately. But Clemson finally came through with an offer and the four-star receiver jumped on the opportunity. The No. 34 receiver in the 2022 class then had a monster senior season with 1,625 yards and 15 touchdowns. His performance at the Under Armour game will move him much higher in the receiver rankings because all week, Williams got open, made plays and caught every pass thrown his way. A big move could be coming.

PHYSICAL PROWESS

Devon Campbell

This award goes to the prospect who just overpowered and manhandled opponents all week and it goes to five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell. The five-star offensive guard from Arlington (Texas) Bowie will be in the conversation for the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the class even though he’s expected to play inside, that’s how dominant he’s been. Barrel-chested, no-nonsense and tough as nails, Campbell loves to mix it up, loves to overwhelm opponents and he did it all week.

PHYSICAL PROWESS II

Derrick Moore

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan signee Derrick Moore continues to show he’s simply stronger than a lot of people trying to block him. The four-star from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances who pushed around people all season has a relentless attitude and plays with a mean streak plus he’s much stronger than he looks, all good things heading into the Big Ten. Throughout the practice week, Moore bull-rushed and used a strike to stun offensive linemen before beating them into the backfield.

BEAST MODE

Walter Nolen

This award goes to the most dominant player along the lines of scrimmage and that was clearly five-star Texas A&M signee Walter Nolen. The Powell, Tenn., standout will be in the discussion to move back to the No. 1 spot in the 2022 class - he was that unstoppable during the week and then in the game his two-best highlights were shedding a double team before making a play and then stripping the ball out from Harold Perkins at the goal line. All week in practice, Nolen showed rare get-off ability and in an outstanding defensive tackle group that also featured Travis Shaw and Keithian Alexander, Nolen stood out most.

STICK ‘EM

This award is for a receiver with the best hands during the week and Texas A&M signee Chris Marshall gets this one. Marshall has tremendous length on the outside, he runs like a gazelle and he can high-point the ball almost as well as anyone in the class. The four-star also showed during the game he can make tough catches look easy and anything thrown his way, Marshall is coming down with the ball.

CHANGE OF PACE

Harold Perkins

This award goes to the player who could make an impact on either side of the ball and this one goes to five-star Harold Perkins. The five-star linebacker who committed to Texas A&M during the Under Armour game mainly played running back during the week and said one of the reasons why he picked the Aggies was because they would move him around and play different spots. In his senior season, the five-star finished with 1,194 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns so playing in the backfield is familiar too him.

ROCKET ARM

A.J. Duffy

This award goes to the quarterback with the best arm who showed the ability to make all the passes with zip on the football and Florida State signee A.J. Duffy wins this one. The quarterbacks at the Under Armour game were a little underwhelming but Duffy was the best of the bunch as he zipped passes to open receivers all week and looked good in the game as well. The Seminoles have been looking for an elite QB for some time and Duffy fits the bill.

MR. CONSISTENCY

Shazz Preston

This award goes to the player who was simply good all week long and could be relied upon to bring it each and every day. That was Alabama signee Shazz Preston, a four-star receiver who was consistent all week, got open against everybody and just kept making play after play. The Crimson Tide are getting two superstars in Preston and Anderson based off this week of work.

THE COVER-UP

Will Johnson

There are four five-star cornerbacks with Michigan signee Will Johnson on the back end of the elite group but after his week at the Under Armour game, a move up could be coming. Johnson is tall and well-built but is not lumbering at all, he’s super smooth in coverage and incredibly smart diagnosing pass plays and then going to make a play on the ball. The unfortunate part was that No. 1 Jaheim Singletary did not participate in the UA game (COVID) and neither did Domani Jackson (injury) and Denver Harris arrived late. Johnson had a great week and was consistently good throughout.

LUNCH PAIL

Kam Dewberry

This is for the prospect that does all of the dirty work that doesn't get into the box score or noticed by many. Texas A&M signee Kam Dewberry is the winner here. Whether playing offensive tackle or offensive guard, Dewberry made a big impact during every practice, handled speed to the outside or physical play up the middle and showed he could move across the line and that position versatility will only help the Aggies.

LUNCH PAIL II

Neto Umeozulu