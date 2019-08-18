A series by series breakdown of USC's scrimmage Saturday
USC ran almost 90 plays in its second preseason scrimmage, this one held in front of fans inside the Coliseum on Saturday, and coach Clay Helton felt the experienced furthered his team's development.
"A ton of performance anxiety got out today. ... We got better today," he said.
That doesn't mean it was all good. The running game was almost nonexistent and the young cornerbacks only further fueled concerns with an unimpressive showing.
We touched on all those matters -- along with the summarized highlights on each side of the ball -- in our thorough breakdown of the scrimmage here.
But here's a series-by-series look at how the day unfolded for the Trojans:
(Continued below)
JT Daniels, 1s vs. 1s
Sophomore QB JT Daniels opened with back-to-back completions of 10 and 8 yards to Tyler Vaughns. His first incompletion came when he sailed an overthrow, but he responded the next play with an on-the-money completion over the middle to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who turned it into a 32-yard catch-and-run. Ultimately, the drive stalled when Daniels had a pass batted down (and almost intercepted) by defensive end Christian Rector and kicker Chase McGrath proceeded to miss a 38-yard field goal.
Kedon Slovis, 2s vs. 2s
