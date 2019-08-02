USC football traditionally ushers in the start of fall camp with a lot of buzz, hype, expectation and intrigue.

Well, the buzz is more isolated this time around, the hype not so present, the expectations guarded and the intrigue much different for these Trojans as they officially launch the start of preseason practice Friday afternoon.

USC wasn't among the five Pac-12 programs voted into the preseason top-25 of the coaches poll. The Trojans aren't expected by most to even win their division, let alone the conference.

A year after being preordained as the next great USC quarterback by some media, sophomore JT Daniels still has everything to prove and hasn't even officially been named the starter yet for 2019.

All of that is true, yet there is nonetheless real intrigue around this program -- just a different kind.

There's not much that can be done to truly offset a 5-7 finish and the stigma that follows from such a season until the games start again. USC's worst season since 2000 continues to haunt it on the recruiting trail, where earlier Friday its top overall target excluded the Trojans from his top four list and their top running back target committed instead to Texas.

But in many other ways, the narrative around the program did start to change in the spring.

New strength and conditioning coach Aaron Ausmus has inspired endless hagiography over the last few months -- including our own encomium here -- for the impact the players say he's made through the offseason program, both in instilling general accountability and preparing the team physically.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has just three years of experience as a college coordinator, all at North Texas, and yet the collective excitement he's created around this offense has already made everyone forget that he was the Trojans' second OC hire of the offseason.

But that's what happens following change. The spring and leadup to camp are traditionally periods of optimism -- to whatever degree. Fall camp can be to an extent as well, but with this USC team there are real questions that also need to be answered this month that weren't or couldn't be resolved in the spring.

Here's a look at the key storylines that will provide truer clarity as to what kind of season this can be for the Trojans.

