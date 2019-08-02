USC's projected depth chart and outlook entering camp
USC formally launches preseason camp Friday afternoon at 4 p.m., hoping to build off some fresh momentum created in the spring and through the offseason strength and conditioning program.
The two dominant storylines over recent months have been the impacts of new strength coach Aaron Ausmus and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
But as for the players who ultimate shape this season on the field, USC should be able to learn a lot more this month than it could in the spring when it had a depleted defense due to injuries and pending the summer arrival of an influx of key freshmen.
With all of those pieces now in place, Adam Maya has broken down each position group in detail, projecting the depth chart and opining on the best and worst-case scenarios for each unit.
Projected offensive depth chart
Quarterback
18-JT Daniels (6-1, 215, So)
10-Jack Sears (6-3, 200, R-So)
19-Matt Fink (6-3, 212, R-Jr)
9-Kedon Slovis (6-2, 185, Fr)
Running back
29-Vavae Malepeai (6-0, 210, R-Jr) OR
7-Stephen Carr (6-0, 205, Jr)
30-Markese Stepp (6-0, 230, R-Fr)
23-Kenan Christon (5-10, 185, Fr)
