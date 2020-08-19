TrojanSports - The latest on 2022 4-star USC DB target Ephesians Prysock

The latest on 2022 4-star USC DB target Ephesians Prysock
**NOT SUBSCRIBED BUT WANT TO READ THE FULL STORY? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here, while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first.**
While USC is still working to close out its 2021 recruiting class, the Trojans and their counterparts nationally are starting to put major emphasis on the 2022 class now as well, sending out fresh offers and honing in on priority targets.
In the case of Bishop Alemany High School standout Ephesians Prysock -- a Rivals250 4-star ATH being recruited as a defensive back -- he's had USC's attention for a while, picking up his offer back in January.
Prysock holds 12 offers overall and detailed to TrojanSports.com how his relationship is going so far with the USC coaching staff.
“Honestly, what stands out to me the most is the coaches and how they know how to recruit so good,” Prysock said. “And to do the things they do to get all these great players coming out of high school or about to come out of high school.”
Prysock added that his primary point of contact within the program to this point has been defensive quality control analyst Brett Arce, but look for cornerbacks coach Donte Williams to eventually play a factor here as well once he turns his full focus to the 2022 class.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news