TrojanSports - The latest on 2022 4-star USC DB target Ephesians Prysock

While USC is still working to close out its 2021 recruiting class, the Trojans and their counterparts nationally are starting to put major emphasis on the 2022 class now as well, sending out fresh offers and honing in on priority targets.

In the case of Bishop Alemany High School standout Ephesians Prysock -- a Rivals250 4-star ATH being recruited as a defensive back -- he's had USC's attention for a while, picking up his offer back in January.

Prysock holds 12 offers overall and detailed to TrojanSports.com how his relationship is going so far with the USC coaching staff.

“Honestly, what stands out to me the most is the coaches and how they know how to recruit so good,” Prysock said. “And to do the things they do to get all these great players coming out of high school or about to come out of high school.”

Prysock added that his primary point of contact within the program to this point has been defensive quality control analyst Brett Arce, but look for cornerbacks coach Donte Williams to eventually play a factor here as well once he turns his full focus to the 2022 class.