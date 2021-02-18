The latest on 2022 4-star USC WR target Kyion Grayes
USC entered the recruitment of fast-rising 2022 4-star wide receiver Kyion Grayes (Chandler HS/Chandler, Ariz.) just a few weeks ago, but make no mistake, he's a major target for the Trojans now.Gr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news