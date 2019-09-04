As the USC fan base went through the stages of reaction to starting quarterback JT Daniels' season-ending knee injury Saturday night, it didn't take long for the questions to turn toward the future and how this affects 2020 4-star QB commit Bryce Young.

Young was two classes behind his Mater Dei HS predecessor, but with Daniels now taking a redshirt season this fall, the gap in eligibility is only one year. And then there's the matter of what freshman Kedon Slovis is able to do with the starting job at this point.

Alabama has been aggressively pursuing Young for a while, trying to flip his commitment, and many wondered how this unexpected Trojans QB news affects his standing.