The latest on injured USC nose tackle Ishmael Sopsher
A couple days ago, clearly tired of being asked the same question almost weekly about the nose tackle position, defensive line coach Vic So'oto responded accordingly."I feel like I’m answering the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news