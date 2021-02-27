Four-star 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams first came on USC's radar two years ago at a spring showcase event at Mater Dei High School. Although still finishing up his freshman year then and just starting to blossom as a major recruit, he was already looking beyond his years as a prospect.

The Trojans would offer him a month or so later after a camp at USC, and since then Williams has been recruited as a top priority target.

Never more so than now, though.

In addition to wide receivers coach Keary Colbert continuing to further his relationship with Williams, Trojans associate head coach and ace recruiter Donte Williams has become a major factor in the wideout's USC recruitment the last couple months.

"I think 'SC is very high on my list. It's one of those schools that has always shown me love," Williams said last weekend at the Pylon 7-on-7 tournament in Bullhead City, Ariz. "Even Donte Williams is picking up recruiting with me too, he's doing a very good job. KC, his thing isn't always recruiting -- sometimes he just wants to have a conversation, that's my type of guy. He lets Donte handle the recruiting stuff and me and him call up once in a while and talk like men."