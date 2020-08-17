TrojanSports - The latest on USC 2022 4-star QB target AJ Duffy, with video highlights

USC offered 2022 4-star quarterback AJ Duffy (Ranco Verde HS) back in January and the highly-coveted prospect has maintained steady communication with the Trojans since then.

"Pretty much every week, I talk to Graham [Harrell], coach [Seth] Doege, coach [Clay] Helton, all those guys. Still we're building a relationship, getting to know each other, just talking ball," Duffy told TrojanSports.com. "It's grown really well. I've been talking to them ever since they've offered, pretty much every week and Coach Helton once a month. It's really cool to talk to them and get to build that relationship with them."

Duffy completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 2,568 yards, 26 touchdowns and 7 interceptions over 12 games last fall, according to MaxPreps. He also rushed for 501 yards and 4 TDs and already holds more than 30 offers from programs all over the country.