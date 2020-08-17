 TrojanSports - The latest on USC 2022 4-star QB target AJ Duffy, with video highlights
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 13:50:11 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest on USC 2022 4-star QB target AJ Duffy, with video highlights

Rancho Verde HS QB AJ Duffy is one of USC's top 2022 quarterback targets.
Rancho Verde HS QB AJ Duffy is one of USC's top 2022 quarterback targets. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

**NOT SUBSCRIBED BUT WANT TO READ THE FULL STORY? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here, while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first.**

USC offered 2022 4-star quarterback AJ Duffy (Ranco Verde HS) back in January and the highly-coveted prospect has maintained steady communication with the Trojans since then.

"Pretty much every week, I talk to Graham [Harrell], coach [Seth] Doege, coach [Clay] Helton, all those guys. Still we're building a relationship, getting to know each other, just talking ball," Duffy told TrojanSports.com. "It's grown really well. I've been talking to them ever since they've offered, pretty much every week and Coach Helton once a month. It's really cool to talk to them and get to build that relationship with them."

Duffy completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 2,568 yards, 26 touchdowns and 7 interceptions over 12 games last fall, according to MaxPreps. He also rushed for 501 yards and 4 TDs and already holds more than 30 offers from programs all over the country.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}