The latest on USC 2022 4-star WR target Jadyn Marshall
USC was the third school to offer 2022 4-star wide receiver Jadyn Marshall out of St. Mary’s HS up in Stockton, Calif., and the Trojans have made their impact felt on the two-sport star. Marshall p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news