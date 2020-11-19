 TrojanSports - The latest on USC, other top contenders for 2022 5-star CB Domani Jackson
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 13:50:52 -0600') }} football Edit

The latest on USC, other top contenders for 2022 5-star CB Domani Jackson

Mater Dei cornerback Domani Jackson is the No. 2-ranked overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.
Mater Dei cornerback Domani Jackson is the No. 2-ranked overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. (Alec Simpson/TrojanSports.com)
Alec Simpson • TrojanSports
Staff Writer

Every recruiting cycle there is that one local prospect who above all others becomes the must-get target who will help define the way USC's signing class is viewed.

It was Justin Flowe in 2020, it's Korey Foreman in this ongoing 2021 class and for 2022, it's Mater Dei High School 5-star cornerback Domani Jackson, who is the No. 2-ranked prospect nationally in his class.

Key to USC's hopes of keeping Jackson close to home is cornerbacks coach Donte Williams and the relationship they've been building.

“You know, it’s home. I love Coach Donte, previously from Oregon [before he] came here. I just love the way he performs and [his] DBs always go in the draft,” Jackson told TrojanSports.com.

Meanwhile, Jackson has been taking a look at the Trojans' new defensive scheme under coordinator Todd Orlando, which demands a lot of one-on-one coverage from the cornerbacks due to the aggressive blitzing nature of the system.

“They looking a little rusty just cause coronavirus and stuff. I know they can lock in and be dominant towards the end," Jackson said.

The Trojans' top challengers in Jackson's recruitment have really started to come into focus. He outlined that group overall, while emphasizing that USC definitely remains a strong consideration.

