The biggest storyline leading up to the start of the NCAA's early signing period Wednesday, at least as it applies to USC fans, is the pending decision from local 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe (Upland High School).

USC had been on the outside looking in on Flowe's recruiting since the summer, but recent developments have put the Trojans squarely back in the picture.

Flowe left USC off his top 4 list in August and was long considered a Clemson lean, when the buzz this week has been that the Tigers are now full at linebacker after taking a commitment from fellow 5-star prospect Trenton Simpson over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Flowe was on an official visit at USC that ran until late in the evening Sunday. While the rest of USC's official visitors left Sunday morning, Flowe stayed on campus visiting with the staff, attending the Trojans basketball game and continuing discussions for several more hours afterward.

It's expected that Flowe is now deciding between USC and Oregon with his announcement set to air live on ESPNU in the 11 a.m. PT hour Wednesday.

**Here is our latest Flowe update, as of Tuesday afternoon**