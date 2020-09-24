Like with many fellow 2021 prospects, the recent extension of the recruiting dead period until at least Jan. 1 -- meaning no on-campus or off-campus in-person recruiting -- has caused priority USC offensive line target Ty Buchanan to reassess his commitment timeline.

"The process has been good, but pushing the dead period back and not being able to visit was definitely a challenge and definitely changed my timeline on committing. I talked to my family about it and decided to commit earlier would be better," he told TrojanSports.com.

Buchanan, who has 30 offers in all, put out a top-10 list on Sept. 14, including the Trojans in the mix. The 6-foot-6, 289-pound prospect from Calallen HS in Corpus Christi, Texas, came on USC's radar a little late in the process, but the staff -- led by offensive line coach Tim Drevno -- has recruited him aggressively since offering him in early August.