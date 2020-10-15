 TrojanSports - The latest photos from USC football practice
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-15 18:56:46 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest photos from USC football practice

USC had its first practice in full pads Wednesday after the NCAA-mandated acclimation period through the first four practices.
USC had its first practice in full pads Wednesday after the NCAA-mandated acclimation period through the first four practices. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
TrojanSports Staff • TrojanSports
Staff

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Sign up with our 60-day FREE TRIAL for full premium access with no strings attached. Cancel anytime before the end of the 60-day trial and you will not be charged. New subscribers can use code 60USC and this link to take advantage of the offer. Returning past subscribers can start here and log in first.**

While media isn't allowed at USC football practices this preseason due to campus COVID-19 protocols, the athletic department is making available photos from most of the sessions.

Here are the latest photos from Wednesday's practice, courtesy of USC Athletics' John McGillen.

Alijah Vera-Tucker is settling in at left tackle for USC and gives quarterback Kedon Slovis time to pass Wednesday.
Alijah Vera-Tucker is settling in at left tackle for USC and gives quarterback Kedon Slovis time to pass Wednesday. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
Junior wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown flashes a smile at practice Wednesday.
Junior wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown flashes a smile at practice Wednesday. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
St. Brown in action.
St. Brown in action. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}