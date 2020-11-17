TrojanSports - The latest updates on Utah's COVID-19 situation ahead of USC's game in SLC

The latest updates on Utah's COVID-19 situation ahead of USC's game in SLC
After Utah had its first two games cancelled/postponed due to COVID-19 cases and the fallout from contact tracing protocols, questions have hovered over USC's scheduled road trip to Salt Lake City this weekend.
So far, everyone involved as remained cautiously optimistic through the first part of the week, and there was further encouragement out of the Utah program on Tuesday.
According to the Salt Lake City Tribune's Josh Newman, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a radio interview with ESPN700, "We haven't seen any positive tests for quite some time now."
Harlan also indicated 70-80% of the roster could be available Saturday night, per Newman.
Utes had the one positive Friday, but it's been very clean otherwise lately.
USC coach Clay Helton was asked about the situation Tuesday morning.
"I know it’s being monitored daily. As a team, we focus on what we can control. That’s the health and safety of our team right now, the protocols we follow as far as testing, social distancing, everything that we’re doing on a daily basis that’s kept us healthy and safe. We’re focused on that as well as having finals this week and prepping for a good Utah team," Helton said. "People that are a lot smarter than me and whose job it is will make that determination if we get that opportunity. We hope we do. It looks like it’s trending in the right direction.
"It sounds like yesterday Kyle [Whittingham] and the team were able to go out and practice, which is great. Our hope and prayers are that everyone stays healthy and safe this week and we get the opportunity to compete together. I’m hoping for Kyle’s case, too, because everyone wants the opportunity to play the game they love. Let’s hope it trends in the right direction. ... If it’s right, we’ll get the opportunity. If not, we adapt and we look for the next opportunity."