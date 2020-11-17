TrojanSports - The latest updates on Utah's COVID-19 situation ahead of USC's game in SLC

After Utah had its first two games cancelled/postponed due to COVID-19 cases and the fallout from contact tracing protocols, questions have hovered over USC's scheduled road trip to Salt Lake City this weekend.

So far, everyone involved as remained cautiously optimistic through the first part of the week, and there was further encouragement out of the Utah program on Tuesday.

According to the Salt Lake City Tribune's Josh Newman, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a radio interview with ESPN700, "We haven't seen any positive tests for quite some time now."

Harlan also indicated 70-80% of the roster could be available Saturday night, per Newman.