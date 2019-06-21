News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 09:20:46 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest with Rivals250 RB Blake Corum

Ymyqerhokhblqpmv0bor
Blake Corum (Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

CLASS OF 2021: Rivals100 | Position


The end of Blake Corum's recruitment could be in sight. The Rivals250 running back out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy finished up an official visit to Ohio State last weekend and is heading to Michigan today to start his next official visit. Those two schools appear to be his top contenders but they aren't the dogs in the fight.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}