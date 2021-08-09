The latest with top 2023 QB target Nico Iamaleava and USC
As of right now, there is one uncommitted 2023 quarterback holding an offer from USC, and the interest is very mutual after a productive summer visit with plans for a return soon.Nico Iamaleava, ou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news