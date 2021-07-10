The latest with top USC OL target Earnest Greene after June visits
BELLFLOWER -- Four-star Rivals100 offensive lineman Earnest Greene's June visits to Ohio State, Texas and Oklahoma created a lot of buzz, but the St. John Bosco HS standout also took an under-the-r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news