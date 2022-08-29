1. On how the coaches approach game week during practice:

"It's a buildup for us into the middle of the week. Monday we're competitive, but we're not too long on the field. Tuesday and Wednesday, I mean, is a game to us. We're going to hit, we're going to tackle, we're going to play very physical on both sides, we're going to have a lot of competitive periods, we're going to do some scout team work, we're always going to get in a lot of good on good work during those days. I think you have to have it. And then Thursday, Friday we start to back off and it becomes a little bit more mental. The key for us is you don't save up for the game -- you're doing everything you can to get your body ready to practice on Tuesday, get your body ready to practice on Wednesday.

"And then there's going to be a time where you let these bodies heal, you let them get their legs back underneath them, you continue the mental preparation and you go ready to let it all loose on Saturday."

2. On biggest point of growth since he's arrived:

"I think it remains to be seen. I mean, like, this is where you get tested. Like find one coach who doesn't feel good about spring ball who says, 'We had a terrible spring.' Nobody says that. Who says, 'Our fall camp was awful -- we don't got a chance'? ... This is what I love about football season is all the talk's over. Eventually you've got to play football at some point, and for years and years we've always believed that people can do all the talking in the offseason -- they can do all they want, people can say all they want -- eventually you're going to have to play. And there's some people who look forward to it and some programs who maybe like the talk more than they like the action of it.

"For us, I want us to be a group that's about action. I know there's been a lot of build-up. I know there's a lot of excitement and there should be -- there's nobody more excited to play that can't wait more for Saturday than everybody within our program -- but we're going to get our chances. Like, we get our chances to go show what we've done and where we've improved and where we think we can be good, and we've got to rise to the occasion."

3. On expectations for the defense ...

"We'll scrap, there's no question about it. I've seen a group that's very hungry to improve, and listen, I've got a lot of confidence because I watched this whole scenario unfold from 2018 to 2019 at the previous spot. I watched a defense that had lost some confidence and wasn't playing with the same edge and you name it, and then all of a sudden we flip around and the next year the defense is the strength of our football team and the strength of a team that won a league and went to a playoff.

"So, we've got the right people there. We've added some great pieces. I would say we've been, when we're talking about the mentality, the way we want to play, it's been less offensive this, less defensive this, less special teams and basically, if you play at USC this is the way you're expected to play. That has been important to us to have that team-wide mentality. ... I like the makings that we have, I like the attitude that our guys play with. And once again, kind of like we said about the deal before, if we see on Saturday what we've been seeing on the practice field, I think there will be a lot of excitement about the way defense is going to be played here going forward."