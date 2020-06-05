**We're offering two new promo deals for new subscribers. Sign up for a new monthly subscription and pick out a FREE T-SHIRT from BreakingT.com for up to a $28 value. Use code Monthly2020 and follow this link to unlock that deal. Or, for new annual subscribers, pay just $49.99 the first year (half off) and get a $49.50 coupon for USC apparel at the extension Rivals Fan Shop. Use code Annual2020 and follow this link for that promo.**

USC moved up to No. 3 in the Rivals recruiting rankings this week as it landed three more commitments for this 2021 class, continuing a remarkable rebound from the well-publicized struggles last cycle. With 4-star QB Miller Moss committing on Monday, 4-star wide receiver Michael Jackson III following on Wednesday and 3-star tight end Lake McRee joining in on Friday, the Trojans are up to 16 overall commitments. Of those, four are Rivals100 prospects and 10 are ranked in the Rivals250. But USC is not done yet. In terms of exactly how many the program can sign in this 2021 class, the number is fluid, but it's a fair estimate that the Trojans can approach a full 25-prospect class with 17 scholarship players entering their final year of eligibility, a handful more who could possibly leave early for the NFL and the ever-present variable of transfer portal activity. So working off the premise of a 25-man recruiting class, we break down the Trojans' needs at each position, the boxes already checked and the viable targets to fill the remaining spots based on our intel and reporting.

Quarterback

Target number/already committed: 2/2

Analysis: USC is set here, assuming both Garcia and Moss remain committed. Landing two Rivals100 QBs in the same class would be a major feat for a program that badly needs to restock at the position following the transfers of JT Daniels (Georgia) and Jack Sears (Boise State). The Trojans have just two scholarship QBs on the roster in 2020 in sophomore starter Kedon Slovis and redshirt senior Matt Fink, and only Slovis will be back in 2021. It was imperative that USC sign two QBs, and even while coming in together in the same class -- which doesn't happen often for top-10 national QB prospects -- both Garcia and Moss would walk into a great opportunity in 2021 with Slovis possibly entering his final season at that point if he were to leave early for the NFL draft. Top targets: No more commits needed

Running back

Target number/already committed: 2/1

Analysis: After not signing any running backs in 2020 -- despite many efforts -- the Trojans now need to bring in two in this class. Campbell, who has been a major catalyst for USC's recruiting momentum since his commitment in late March, understands that and has openly embraced the program adding another commit at the position. Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr are entering their final seasons of eligibility, leaving Markese Stepp (a redshirt sophomore this year) and Kenan Christon (sophomore) atop the depth chart thereafter. So there is opportunity here for Class of 2021 running backs to find immediate playing time. Top targets: -4-star Rivals250 RB Byron Cardwell (Morse HS/San Diego): USC has really picked up its pursuit of Cardwell in recent months after he told us in February there wasn't much communication between the two sides. The Trojans look to be a major contender here. -4-star Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards (West Bloomfield HS/West Bloomfield, Mich.): One of the most recruited prospects in the country with 45 offers, it may be hard to pry Edwards out of Michigan, but USC has made a consistent effort in his recruitment. If the Trojans can't land one of those two, there is a large next tier of running back prospects that would come into play.

Wide receiver