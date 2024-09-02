Safety Akili Arnold, left, and running back Woody Marks.

There was plenty to discuss after USC's compelling 27-20 season-opening win over LSU on Sunday night, and we've compiled the best of all the soundbites together here. Hear from coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Miller Moss, linebacker Eason Mascarenas-Arnold, safety Akili Arnold, defensive end Braylan Shelby, running back Woody Marks and wide receiver Kyron Hudson in our top 10 soundbites breakdown.

No. 1 -- Lincoln Riley on what message he wants this win to send as USC joins the Big Ten

"That was some pretty good Big Ten football today. I mean, I don't know, we're just not into it for messages, man. My message is I really like my team, I like our team, I like our defense, I like our coaches, I like our offense, I like our special teams, I like the vibe of this team. It's a long, long, long ways to go, but I'm sure glad I'm coaching these guys."

No. 2 -- S Akili Arnold and DE Braylan Shelby on the impact of DC D'Anton Lynn

Arnold: "I would say he's actually a lot more relaxed and not super uptight because he knows that we're going to play good ball, so he trusts in us. Just him always being calm, not always flipping out -- if something happens, it happens. It's just part of the game. ... I'm proud to play for him." Shelby: "He's amazing. His coaching style is kind of laid back, but it's because he has trust in us. Like Akili said earlier, he has the most amount of trust in us. He comes around and encourages us 247. He takes control of the defense and he's one of the greatest coaches out there."





No. 3 -- LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold on this only being the start for the defense

"I think the entire game was not up to our par, up to our standard. The good news is if that's the worst we're going to play all season against one of the better teams we're going to play as well, I guess that's a good sign. But every game there's always things to clean up."

No. 4 -- Riley on the poise of QB Miller Moss