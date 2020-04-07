News More News
Three-Point Stance: Big recent commits, 2021 predictions

Mike Farrell and Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

Mike Farrell's popular Three-Point Stance column goes podcast-style today for the first time. He's joined by Woody Wommack and the topics, with timestamps, that they discuss are listed below.

Open — Big recent commits:

WR Latrell Neville to Virginia Tech

DB Xamarion Gordon and Brandon Campbell to USC

ATH Kamarro Edmonds to UNC

TE Louis Hansen to Michigan

WR Walker Merrill and Jaylen Wright to Tennessee

12:30 — Predictions on hard-to-read guys:

LB Terrence Lewis

OG Bryce Foster

WR Emeka Egbuka

CB Tony Grimes

OT Tristan Leigh

26:50 — Five guys fighting back from injury to impact CFB:

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

OT Walker Little, Stanford

WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

DE Josh Kaindoh, FSU

QB JT Daniels, USC

*****

