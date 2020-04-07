Three-Point Stance: Big recent commits, 2021 predictions
Mike Farrell's popular Three-Point Stance column goes podcast-style today for the first time. He's joined by Woody Wommack and the topics, with timestamps, that they discuss are listed below.
Open — Big recent commits:
WR Latrell Neville to Virginia Tech
DB Xamarion Gordon and Brandon Campbell to USC
ATH Kamarro Edmonds to UNC
TE Louis Hansen to Michigan
WR Walker Merrill and Jaylen Wright to Tennessee
12:30 — Predictions on hard-to-read guys:
OG Bryce Foster
WR Emeka Egbuka
CB Tony Grimes
26:50 — Five guys fighting back from injury to impact CFB:
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
WR Rondale Moore, Purdue
DE Josh Kaindoh, FSU
QB JT Daniels, USC
