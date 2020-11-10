TrojanSports - Three-Point Stance: CFB Playoff field, out-of-state grabs, coaches

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with an early look at the College Football Playoff Field, some stunning 2021 out-of-state recruiting pulls and some coaches surprising with their team's performance so far.

The College Football Playoff field is set. Yes, even though the Pac-12 just started and the regular season is still weeks away from its conclusion, I believe that we have seen enough. Here's why. Now that Notre Dame has beaten Clemson and we see that Alabama and Ohio State appear to be headed to undefeated seasons, why wait? Just declare these four as the playoff teams and let’s move on.

OK, I don’t really mean move on, because we should have college football every week of the year, but you get my point. And you may be asking some of these questions...

What about Texas A&M? The Aggies look good but they got walloped by Alabama, so they aren’t as legit as their ranking leads you to believe.

What about Florida? The Gators had a big win over Georgia but they lost to the Aggies and if the Aggies aren’t legit, then Florida isn’t. They should make it to the SEC title game, but Alabama will handle them easily.

What about Miami? The ‘Canes got clubbed by Clemson. Do don’t give me any business about not including them. They’re a solid second tier team.

How does Clemson get in with that loss to the Irish? Because it didn’t have Trevor Lawrence against Notre Dame and it will likely win the rematch. And if it doesn’t, I could see a two-loss Clemson team getting in over a two-loss SEC team.

What about Indiana? I love what Tom Allen is doing at IU, but the Hoosiers aren’t going to beat Ohio State and the Big Ten is such a mess that wins over Penn State and Michigan won’t be enough.

No Pac-12? Nope, they don’t play enough games. Even a 7-0 Oregon team shouldn’t go in a playoff with teams playing 10 games.

No Big 12? Nope, a one-loss Oklahoma State team doesn’t have the clout of a Texas or Oklahoma if it gets that far and a two-loss Big 12 team has no chance.

No BYU or Cincinnati? Did you really think this would happen? No way.

So there you have it. The playoff is set barring a Gators upset over Alabama. We will see the Crimson Tide, Buckeyes, Tigers and Fighting Irish battling it out.