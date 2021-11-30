Three-Point Stance: Grading the new coaching hires

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here grading the recent Power Five hires, a comparison of some ACC coaching jobs this season and a ranking of the five conference title game matchups.



1. GRADING THE RECENT POWER FIVE HIRES

Brian Kelly (USA Today Sports Images)

We’ve had a flurry of major coaching hires in college football, with USC and LSU getting into the action the past couple of days. So how do these hires rate? Brian Kelly, LSU — Reports came out Monday night that Kelly is leaving the Irish for LSU. Kelly took Notre Dame to the title game and playoff with recruiting restrictions at Notre Dame. Imagine what he can do at LSU? He’s a great coach, he develops players and he can recruit. This is a home run and arguably the best hire LSU could make. Grade: A+ Lincoln Riley, USC — This is an absolute home run from the USC side of things as you couldn’t make a bigger splash in college football than lure the former Oklahoma offensive genius to Los Angeles. He will recruit well there but can he turn things around? It should be easier than we think. Grade: A+ Sonny Dykes, TCU — Dykes wasn’t very successful at Cal in his last stint in the Power Five but he did a great job at SMU and has established recruiting ties to the Dallas area and throughout Texas. He’s a good fit for a recharge of the TCU brand. Grade: B Joey McGuire, Texas Tech — McGuire has high school recruiting ties to Texas as a former legendary coach and did a solid job at Baylor but this is a massive challenge. He’s a good choice for the job but he’s never run a program at this level so there are some concerns. Grade: C+ Billy Napier, Florida — Napier was known as a good recruiter at Clemson and Alabama and the last two coaches — Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen — didn’t embrace the recruiting challenge in Gainesville. I’m not sold that Napier is ready for this big a step up however so I am wary of this hire. Grade: C+ Kalen DeBoer, Washington — The former Fresno State coach is rumored to have the job and he’s done some nice things in California with the Bulldogs. This is a huge step up and the competition in the Pacific Northwest is as good as it’s been in ages so this will be a tough test. Grade: C Jack Dickert, Washington State — He showed a bit of promise as the interim head coach but this feels like a settling situation for the Cougars and he will have to prove me wrong here. Grade: C-

*****

2. ACC COACHING COMPARISONS

Dave Clawson (USA Today Sports Images)

I continue my conference by conference coaching comparisons for the 2021 season with the ACC. Mike Norvell vs. Manny Diaz — This is a great matchup as two former power programs try to get back on track. I give the nod to Norvell here after a disastrous start even though Diaz won more games. Florida State seems to be trending upwards more. Dave Doeren vs. Mack Brown — The Tar Heels were supposed to be ACC title contenders this season and fell flat while Doeren had his guys ready to play each week and were a win away from winning their division. This was clearly a better job by the NC State coach. Dave Clawson vs. Dabo Swinney — Let’s be honest, even though Swinney beat Clawson head-to-head he was outcoached by him badly this season. Clemson is loaded with talent and the Tigers were a massive disappointment while Wake Forest is in the title game. Pat Narduzzi vs. Bronco Mendenhall — Narduzzi is a defensive coach but the job the offense did this season was unexpected and much better than a Virginia team that was also offensively explosive but lacking on defense. Scott Satterfield vs. Jeff Hafley — Louisville was very up and down this season but I didn’t expect a ton from it. I had Boston College as a sleeper for the division and it struggled to replace Phil Jurkovec so give me Satterfield here despite identical records.

*****

3. RANKING THE TITLE GAMES BY ENTERTAINMENT FACTOR

Bryce Young (USA Today Sports Images)