Three-Point Stance: No. 1 class, first-year coaches, recent commits

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has thoughts on whether a Midwest program can win the team recruiting title for the first time in company history, on unsubstantiated concern over first-year SEC coaches and their recruiting ability and on five weekend commits in today's Three-Point Stance.



1. A MIDWEST TEAM COULD WIN IT

SEC programs, especially Alabama and Georgia, have dominated the team recruiting rankings and have by far the majority of No. 1 classes in Rivals’ history since 2002. USC has put up a good fight with five recruiting titles but it isn’t even close as SEC programs have run the show with top-ranked classes. This year could prove different as Notre Dame currently has the No. 1 overall class and Ohio State is second with Alabama, Texas and Georgia rounding out the top five. No Midwest program has ever won the team recruiting title and now two programs from that area in the country lead the team recruiting rankings heading into the season - and staving off a big run by the Crimson Tide recently. The summer has been extremely productive for Alabama with 15 of 18 commitments in the class coming from June 20 to present day. This gets extremely interesting, though, with Notre Dame as the Irish are hanging on to five-star defensive end Keon Keeley, who is being targeted by Alabama, and then high four-stars Brenan Vernon, Drayk Bowen, Christian Gray and others lead the way. Ohio State has the highest average star ranking in the country as the Buckeyes are led by five-star receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss along with high four-stars Luke Montgomery and Jason Moore. History is not on Notre Dame’s or Ohio State’s side. SEC schools will inevitably load up. But the Irish and the Buckeyes are battling hard and have impressed so far.

2. UNFOUNDED CONCERN OVER NEW COACHES

Brian Kelly has more wins than Knute Rockne had at Notre Dame, yet there is a segment of the LSU fan base and the media that could have a quick trigger on Kelly in Baton Rouge and stories have been written asking how long Kelly has to get the Tigers to the playoff. Florida fans are a nervous bunch to begin with but the lukewarm reception to Billy Napier prompted him to write a letter to the Gators faithful that everything was on plan and the vision was intact. An excellent summer of recruiting has soothed some concerns. Napier’s 40-12 record and reputation for being as thorough a coach as anyone out there still has some with guarded optimism heading into the season. The Tigers and the Gators have been recruiting really well this summer which might further calm some unfounded fears at this point. Big wins for LSU should have the fans in Baton Rouge excited as a bunch of elite defensive ends are now on board and a lethal duo at wide receiver in Shelton Sampson and Jalen Brown. Four-star RB Kaleb Jackson is a truck. At Florida, the Gators flipped four-star DL Isaiah Nixon from UCF, got four-star DB Sharif Denson on board although Alabama is trying to flip him, secured four-star Treyaun Webb, flipped QB Marcus Stokes from Penn State and then went on a stellar run late in the month getting offensive weapons and defensive standouts. All but two of Florida’s commits are in-state prospects, the others are from Georgia as Napier and his staff try to win local battles. There is already consternation about Kelly and Napier. Maybe it’s just the offseason and not much to talk about in those college towns. I just don’t get it. LSU and Florida upgraded and the results should show up soon.

3. THOUGHTS ON FIVE RECENT COMMITS

