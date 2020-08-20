TrojanSports - Three-Point Stance: Pac-12 players, prospects to watch, Top 25

Three-Point Stance is here with some Pac-12 players who really needed a football season for draft status, a look at some 2023 standouts early and his preseason Top 25 if the Big Ten and Pac-12 hadn't pushed their season back to the spring.

Tuesday I listed 10 Big Ten players I felt could have really used a fall season to their draft status and today I’ll name my 10 for the Pac-12. While we know players like Penei Sewell and Paulson Adebo have solidified their stock, these guys haven’t.

WR Tyler Vaughns, USC — The wide receiver group is deep in the 2021 NFL Draft and teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown already grades out high, so Vaughns needed a big year to jump into the first round discussion.

OL Walker Little, Stanford — I still think Little will be a first-rounder, but it would have been helpful to see how healthy is he coming off an injured season.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA — He showed some promising signs last year and has the NFL intrigued a bit, so now what does he do?

LB Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State — Everyone wanted to see if last year was a fluke and how one of the best pass-rushers in the draft would look.

LB Kuony Deng, Cal — The Last Chance U star had everyone intrigued by his ability and a huge year could have catapulted him into top round discussions.

QB Jake Bentley, Utah — Bentley was expected to lead a strong Utah team this season and perhaps boost some very average draft stock.

RB CJ Verdell, Oregon — Verdell is overlooked a bit when it comes to national running backs, but he put together back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and needed another.

RB Max Borghi, Washington State — Borghi has been trying to prove he’s an NFL caliber back and had a lot to show this season under a new offense.

LB Nate Landman, Colorado — Landman is a great player and, in an average linebacker draft, he could have raised his stock quite a bit.

LB Joe Tryon, Washington — The Pac-12 is loaded with linebackers and Tyron is an excellent edge rusher who could have pushed Rashed and others for sack numbers.