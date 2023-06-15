Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has thoughts on Deion Sanders ’ latest comments, diverging opinions on USC ’s move to the Big Ten and five flip candidates to watch heading into the season:

During a recent interview on the Joel Klatt show, Colorado coach Deion Sanders explained why he went into his first team meeting in Boulder and basically told everyone to go to the transfer portal.

His comments about bringing his own luggage – his Louis Vuitton – rubbed a lot of people the wrong way especially since he’s dealing with the lives of college students. Sure, Colorado was 1-11 last year and a complete disaster. Everybody knows that. And sure, there is a way to shepherd people out of the program that’s a little more delicate and understanding than the way Sanders did it.

But I actually agree with Sanders after he explained to Klatt what he walked into when he got to Boulder. Man, it sounds like former coach Karl Dorrell had absolutely no control and let the players basically do whatever they wanted.

Sanders talked about music playing in meeting rooms, while the new Colorado coach was meeting with the players for the first time. That players were on cell phones while Sanders was trying to break things down for them.

That’s probably only half of what was going on. So when Sanders walked in the room and said no more of it, I’m surprised he didn’t take a baseball bat to a water cooler like Brad Pitt did in Moneyball when he saw the actor playing Jeremy Giambi dancing after a loss.

“I get rid of that and you have a problem?” Sanders said into the camera during Klatt’s show.

I have no idea if Sanders is going to win at Colorado, which has a losing record in 15 of the last 16 seasons. And if he does have any significant level of success, or even not completely fail, if he will stay in Boulder if Southeast programs come calling.

And I did roll my eyes when Sanders claimed to Klatt that he didn’t try to make things go viral as he has people shoving cameras in his face constantly and new sayings on sweatshirts every other day.

But Sanders - a lifelong winner at everything he’s done - wasn’t going to Colorado for the status quo. He wasn’t going there to let the patients run the asylum.

Especially in this social media age, we’re going to see how the sausage is made sometimes. It can be a little unsettling but when Sanders told everybody in that meeting that he’s basically bringing in his own players, maybe that’s exactly what needed to happen.