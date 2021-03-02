TrojanSports - Three-Point Stance: Transfers, freshmen LBs, NFL Draft value picks

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’ s Three-Point Stance is here with some thoughts on some recent portal entries, a breakdown of the top true freshmen linebackers of the 2020 season and a look at 10 potential mid-round NFL Draft steals.

The Transfer Portal has been especially active in recent days with many players making their decisions. Here are some of the latest moves that intrigue me:

QB Alan Bowman — This is interesting because there are programs out there with a lot less returning at quarterback than Michigan so the former Texas Tech gunslinger must feel he can immediately beat out Cade McNamara and incoming freshman J.J. McCarthy. Bowman is impressive if he can stay healthy.

DB Jamari Brown — Brown doesn’t have a home yet but he has good size and some SEC experience to sell to programs. He's a Power Five player to me.

WR Nate Craig-Myers — UCF is the right fit for the former four-star who committed to Gus Malzahn out of high school. Craig-Myers will be an instant red zone fit.

DB Khary Crump — I like this get for Michigan State as Crump can likely plug right into the two-deep at corner.

TE Arik Gilbert — This is going to be the biggest and most dramatic portal situation so far. At different times I heard he was a lock for Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU (again) and Florida. Now that he’s decommitted from Florida, JUCO could be next.

OL Kenneth Kirby — Kirby is a big and athletic player who was an all-conference player at the FCS level and is an NFL prospect. He’s an experienced starter at left tackle and is a huge get for Georgia Tech where depth is needed.

DB Marqui Lowery Jr. — Michigan State needs defensive back help and the sleeper from North Carolina has a chance to make an impact.

WR Samson Nacua — Nacua has height and a good catch radius and was a productive player at Utah despite some QB issues. He went from former walk-on to reliable option and could end up at Washington with this brother Puka.

DB Jason Simmons — Simmons wowed many with his first year at the Group of Five level and his instincts are off the charts for a young player so he will play early and often at Syracuse.