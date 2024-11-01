Three Predictions: New No. 1 in Rivals250, Ohio State, QB flip watch

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has a trio of predictions about the top of the 2025 rankings, which team will finish at the top of the team rankings and five-star quarterback flip watch.

The old days are gone when we would re-rank prospects following their senior seasons but put an intense spotlight on the all-star events to really finalize and polish up the rankings. Back then, nearly all of the top prospects in any given recruiting class would head to Orlando or San Antonio to back up their rankings.

This will be the first time where the major all-star games are split with 2025 and 2026 prospects because so many seniors either opted out of the games for health reasons or because they were headed to college already. That’s fine, we can still figure it out.

That could help solidify Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair as the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250 essentially because we might not see many of the elite five-stars playing in the all-star games. But it also opens up a window of discussion to move someone else that high.

No knock on St. Clair since we’ve loved him ever since he proved his No. 1 ranking at the Elite 11 and the Rivals Five-Star over the summer but there will be many that push him including LSU commit Bryce Underwood (who’s being heavily pursued by Michigan), Alabama commit Keelon Russell (who is having an unreal senior season) and Julian Lewis, the USC commit who is again putting up huge numbers.