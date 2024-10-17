Advertisement
Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest national buzz after a busy weekend
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney touches on several key USC targets.
• Adam Gorney
Lincoln Riley says USC will adjust travel routine for long trip to Maryland
USC will make a tweak to its travel routine this week.
• Ryan Young
Everything Lincoln Riley said on Trojans Live reflecting on loss to PSU
Full transcript from Lincoln Riley's comments on Trojans Live on Monday night.
• Jeff McCulloch
The latest on USC five-star QB commit Julian Lewis
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest on USC's five-star QB commit.
• Adam Gorney
DB Steve Miller flips to USC from Mississippi State following visit
The 2025 two-way athlete from Georgia had been committed to the Bulldogs since June.
• Matt Moreno
Three programs to watch for 2026 four-star QB Jared Curtis
Adam Gorney discusses the de-commitment of four-star QB Jared Curtis from Georgia and new contenders around the country.
