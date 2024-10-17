Advertisement

Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest national buzz after a busy weekend

Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest national buzz after a busy weekend

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney touches on several key USC targets.

 • Adam Gorney
Lincoln Riley says USC will adjust travel routine for long trip to Maryland

Lincoln Riley says USC will adjust travel routine for long trip to Maryland

USC will make a tweak to its travel routine this week.

 • Ryan Young
Everything Lincoln Riley said on Trojans Live reflecting on loss to PSU

Everything Lincoln Riley said on Trojans Live reflecting on loss to PSU

Full transcript from Lincoln Riley's comments on Trojans Live on Monday night.

 • Jeff McCulloch
The latest on USC five-star QB commit Julian Lewis

The latest on USC five-star QB commit Julian Lewis

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest on USC's five-star QB commit.

 • Adam Gorney
DB Steve Miller flips to USC from Mississippi State following visit

DB Steve Miller flips to USC from Mississippi State following visit

The 2025 two-way athlete from Georgia had been committed to the Bulldogs since June.

 • Matt Moreno

Oct 17, 2024
Three programs to watch for 2026 four-star QB Jared Curtis
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
Adam Gorney discusses the de-commitment of four-star QB Jared Curtis from Georgia and new contenders around the country.

USC
