OL John Fifita details how his USC commitment came together so quickly

John Fifita, a massive 6-foot-6, 360-pound offensive line prospect, received an offer from USC on his visit with the Trojans on Sunday.

By Monday, he was ready to publicly announce his commitment to the program.

Fifita, a three-star prospect from Mountain View, California, also held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Sacramento State and San Diego State.

"Just the culture they have there and I truly believe what coach Lincoln [Riley] and coach [Zach] Hanson have going on and how they're going to rebuild things at 'SC," Fifita told Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney of his decision.

Speaking with TrojanSports.com, Fifita said he first talked with USC about a month ago when offensive line coach Zach Hanson came out to visit him at St. Francis High School.

"Ever since I was young, I've just been watching USC, so actually talking to them in person was really a blessing. They actually reached back to me a couple weeks later," Fifita said.

That led to the visit last weekend, at which he was joined by his parents, two younger brothers and cousins.

The whole family capped the visit with a stop in head coach Lincoln Riley's office, where he officially offered Fifita.

"Our last stop was Coach Riley's office, so we went in there and finally got to meet him after watching him on TV, so it was very good to meet him in person. The whole family met him. We had a good conversation about not only USC football but what the academics has to offer, and we closed off with him offering me an official offer to USC," Fifita said.

"Right after he offered me, my parents were emotional and I already knew this was the spot for me, so I just went ahead and told him that I'll be here for the next four years. He was fired up, man. The big thing with him is he really wants to rebuild everything at USC, get back to winning championships, so adding me to the family was part of it."

The intriguing part of Fifita's upside is that he's still very raw as a prospect with a lot of untapped potential. He didn't play football his freshman year so he's only logged two seasons so far while learning the intricacies of the position.