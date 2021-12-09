Three-star OL Keith Olson de-commits from USC

And then there were three ... commits remaining from the group that new USC coach Lincoln Riley inherited upon taking over.

Three-star offensive tackle Keith Olson, from Napavine, Wash., announced his de-commitment from the Trojans on Wednesday night.

Since Riley was hired, Olson, three-star wide receivers Kevin Green Jr. and Caleb Douglas, and cornerbacks Jaeden Gould and Ephesians Prysock have all dropped out of the Trojans' 2022 recruiting class, leaving four-star CB Fabian Ross, three-star defensive end Devan Thompkins and two-star punter Atticus Bertrams as the only holdovers.

Riley added a commitment from five-star running back Raleek Brown.

Attrition is to be expected during coaching transitions, and it will be intriguing to see who Riley rallies to the early signing period, which starts Dec. 15.