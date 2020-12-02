TrojanSports - Putting 3-star WR Josh Moore's USC decommitment in perspective

It's that time of the cycle where there seems to be constant buzz, chatter and movement both in and out of a recruiting class.

Take USC, for instance, which picked up a commitment from 4-star Rivals100 wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson (Mater Dei HS) on Monday, then had 3-star WR Joshua Moore (Marist School/Atlanta, Ga.) decommit on Wednesday and all the while is generating plenty of buzz in its pursuit of 3-star WR Joseph Manjack (Tomball Memorial/Houston, Texas).

Things are best described as fluid when it comes to the Trojans' recruiting class a little more than two weeks before the NCAA's early signing period, which starts Dec. 16.

Much has changed with USC's wide receiver recruiting picture in particular in the nearly two months since Moore hopped on board, at that time flipping from Stanford, where he was a defensive back commit.

Back then, USC looked to be in dire need of WR help with 4-star Quay Davis' (Dallas, Texas) commitment looking tenuous at that time, leaving 4-star Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.) as the lone WR commit otherwise.

Since then, Davis seemed to get back on track for a while with USC and now again looks doubtful to end up in the Trojans' class, but in the meantime the program added a major impact pickup in Ware-Hudson this week, essentially filling that expected void. The Trojans have also become highly interested in Manjack, who recently decommitted from Washington State.

Got all that? The Trojans are also still in the mix for 4-star WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (Ewa Beach, Hawaii), but nobody seems to have a good read on which way he's leaning. USC does look like a top contender for Manjack, though, and that confluence of circumstances could have been enough to make Moore feel he would be better suited elsewhere.

He didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on his decision.