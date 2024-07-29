USC opens fall camp on Friday, kicking off a month of practices and position battles leading into the marquee season-opener against LSU in Las Vegas on Sept. 1.

There is, of course, no uncertainty about the quarterback depth chart, however.

Redshirt junior Miller Moss gets his long-awaited opportunity to be QB1 for the school he grew up rooting for, looking to build on his expectations-raising first career start last December when he passed for 372 yards, 6 touchdowns and 1 interception in the Holiday Bowl win over Louisville.

Moss didn't just assert himself in his first turn under the spotlight -- he asserted himself as the leader of the team in a transformational month for the Trojans in which they put a forgettable 2023 season behind them and turned the page in bowl practices.

Coach Lincoln Riley essentially acknowledged that any plans to bring in a proven, veteran quarterback from the transfer portal -- like, say, Will Howard from Kansas State -- changed when Moss unleashed his eye-popping performance. Again, though, Riley has also said the decision to look instead for a younger transfer QB to add depth and competition, came as much from the way Riley saw Moss command the team during that month of December.

A year ago, many might have expected USC's 2024 starting quarterback to be a high-profile transfer or maybe five-star Malachi Nelson (who instead transferred to Boise State after just one year in the program). Moss has been counted out plenty during his three years in the program, but now, he enters preseason camp as the unquestioned starter and leader of this offense while replacing 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, with UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava and former JUCO transfer Jake Jensen rounding out the position.

While there isn't any depth chart drama entering fall camp, there's still plenty to talk about, and we start the week by delivering our top three thoughts and a prediction for USC's QB group.