TrojanSports - Three Trojans earn Pac-12 Player of the Week honors

USC had three players earn Pac-12 weekly honors for their performance in the Trojans' 43-38 win at UCLA on Saturday.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis was named the conference's offensive player of the week after completing 30 of 47 passes for 344 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions (one the result of a WR drop), while leading yet another late Trojans' comeback.

It was noted that he's now 12-1 vs. Pac-12 opponents in his career and has an 11-to-0 TD-to-INT ratio all-time in the fourth quarter.

Not surprisingly, safety Talanoa Hufanga was voted the Pac-12's defensive player of the week for racking up 17 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a pivotal interception and a forced fumble.

Hufanga now has interceptions in four straight games, marking the first time that has happened at USC since Sammy Knight in 1996. Overall, he's averaging 10 tackles per game now for the season.

And Drake Jackson was named the Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week. He had 5 tackles, including 2.5 for loss -- one coming on a critical fourth-and-1 stand for the Trojans defense in the fourth quarter. The stats don't even fully account for how often he was a disruptive force in the UCLA backfield with his pressures, though.