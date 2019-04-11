Drake Jackson and Palaie Gaoteote are roommates. If you think that's a coincidence, I got a beach house in Idaho I want to sell you.

"I think Coach [Johnny] Nansen [arranged it]," Gaoteote said. "He knew Drake was a great kid and that he was going to be something special."

Jackson added: "They put me in a room with him because he's a dominant player."

The future of USC's defense is positioned just a few feet apart, on and off the field. While it remains to be seen what Clancy Pendergast's 2019 iteration becomes, the future of Gaoteote and Jackson starts now. Actually, it began three months ago in winter workouts.

"I actually knew he was going to be really good from when we started doing conditioning and I saw him move around with a lot of the outside linebackers," Gaoteote said of Jackson. "I said, Dang, he can move. From the jump I could see that he was going to be something special."

Jackson had another productive spring practice, harassing multiple offensive linemen in 1-on-1 drills. DC Clancy Pendergast again likened his precocious freshman to Leonard Williams as well as New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, whom he coached at Cal.

Like those two, Gaoteote said he expects Jackson to eventually be a Day 1 NFL draft pick.

"I think he's a first-round talent," EA said. "I wouldn't be shocked if he leaves in three years. He's something very special. He can play tight end if he wanted to. I definitely think he's a three-and-out guy."